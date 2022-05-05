BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE MYI opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 136,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

