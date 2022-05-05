BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 191.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

