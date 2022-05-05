BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 191.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
