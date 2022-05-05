BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $25.52 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

