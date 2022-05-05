BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

