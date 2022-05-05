BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

