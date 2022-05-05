Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

