Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXSL opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

