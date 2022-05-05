Blend Labs (BLND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,629 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 325,865 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 732.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.