Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE BLND opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $21.04.
In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,629.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
About Blend Labs (Get Rating)
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
