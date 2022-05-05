Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BDR opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

