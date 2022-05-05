Blue Bird (BLBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Blue Bird has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blue Bird by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blue Bird by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blue Bird by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Capital raised Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Blue Bird Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.