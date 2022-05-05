Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter.
About Blueknight Energy Partners (Get Rating)
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
