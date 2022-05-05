Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.