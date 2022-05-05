BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DPM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.31.
Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.84. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$6.99 and a one year high of C$9.65.
In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,050. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
