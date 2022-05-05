BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DPM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.31.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.84. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$6.99 and a one year high of C$9.65.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,050. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

