BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.01 ($53.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.11. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

