BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €64.30 at Barclays

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($73.68) to €72.00 ($75.79) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.79) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.