BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €71.00 at Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.79) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($78.95) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.