BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €72.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($73.68) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($78.95) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($73.26) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.