Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 94.64%. The business had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

