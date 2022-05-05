Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Farmers National Banc Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Farmers National Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

FMNB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $286,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,863 shares of company stock worth $214,395. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

