Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.80.

BCC opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

