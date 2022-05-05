boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 65 at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.50 ($3.28).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 72.66 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £921.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337 ($4.21).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

