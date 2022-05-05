Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,985.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,776.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,103.33 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,183.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,324.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

