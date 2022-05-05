Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,779.76.

BKNG opened at $2,103.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,183.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,324.88. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 23.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 62.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

