BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 5,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 416,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.