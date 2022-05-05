BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $52.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of BWA opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

