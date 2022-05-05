Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) will post $700.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $706.32 million and the lowest is $692.49 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $684.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,665,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

