BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BP. Bank of America raised shares of BP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.73.

NYSE BP opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

