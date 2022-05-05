BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3276 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BP has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. BP has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BP will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

