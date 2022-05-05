BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 470 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.87) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.75) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.12) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.34. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.50).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

