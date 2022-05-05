Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.