Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
