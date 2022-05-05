Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 990,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of BAK opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. Braskem has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. Analysts predict that Braskem will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 16.2% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $212,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 14.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem (Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.