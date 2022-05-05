BRC (BRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect BRC to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BRCC opened at $14.61 on Thursday. BRC has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
