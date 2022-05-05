BRC (BRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40. BRC has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRCC shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

