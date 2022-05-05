Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Lawrence Myers Acquires 33,000 Shares

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Rating) insider Lawrence Myers purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$23.47 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$774,477.00 ($545,406.34).

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

Get Breville Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Breville Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.63%.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.