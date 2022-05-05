Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRDG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE BRDG opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,021,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after buying an additional 184,656 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,577,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,463,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

