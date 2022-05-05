Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,937.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after buying an additional 743,359 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at $3,158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 291,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

