Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRLT stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

