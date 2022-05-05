Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRLT opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $151,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BRLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

