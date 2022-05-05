Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397,787 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

