Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.28.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
