Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.23). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -676.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

