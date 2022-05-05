Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.84 Million

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to announce $320.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.97 million to $331.94 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $317.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.45%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

