Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $2.88. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.70.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $242.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average of $217.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

