Brokerages Anticipate GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.36. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

