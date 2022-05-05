Brokerages Anticipate HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.18 Billion

Brokerages expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.59 billion and the lowest is $12.77 billion. HSBC posted sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year sales of $51.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.58 billion to $52.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.94 billion to $55.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 515 ($6.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

