Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $818.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $818.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.03 million and the highest is $853.39 million. Incyte reported sales of $705.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

INCY opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,960,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,546,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

