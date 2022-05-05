Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.50 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $40.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.61 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

