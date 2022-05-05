Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) to report sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.50 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $40.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.61 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.