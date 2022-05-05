Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,751,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

