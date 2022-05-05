Brokerages Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 38.4% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

