Brokerages Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Performance Food Group posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $781,705. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

