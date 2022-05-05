Brokerages Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Performance Food Group posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $781,705. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $58.13.
About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.