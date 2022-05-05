Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

PUMP stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

